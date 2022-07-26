Rome man who admitted to possessing child pornography sentenced to 16 years in prison

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – A Rome man was sentenced to more than 16 years in federal prison for receiving and possessing child pornography for several years.
In November of 2021, 56-year-old Michael Mayhew pleaded guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography and three counts of possession of child pornography.
Mayhew admitted to taking nude photos of a 6-year-old child in a bathroom using a cell phone in December of 2018. He also admitted to secretly recording three children under 12 while they were naked in his home between 1993 and 1994. The two VHS tapes with the recordings were still in his possession when he was arrested.
Mayhew also admitted to downloading graphic videos of minors engaging in sexually explicit activity from 2010 to 2015.
In March of 2019, Mayhew possessed more than 180 images depicting child pornography.
Mayhew was sentenced to 200 months in prison and 30 years of supervised release. He will also have to pay a $30,000 fine.