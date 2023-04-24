Rome police ask residents to review home surveillance after shots fired at vehicle in east Rome

ROME, N.Y. – Residents in the area of Floyd Avenue and East Bloomfield Street in Rome are asked to review home surveillance footage that may help with a shots-fired investigation.
A call came in reporting gunshots in that area around 4:50 p.m. on Saturday, April 22.
Police say several bullets hit a passing vehicle.
Any residents in that area with video of suspicious activity around that time can reach out to Rome police at 315-339-7744.
Police say this was a targeted attack and there is no danger to the public.