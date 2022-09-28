Rome police asking South Rome residents for help locating elderly woman's stolen purse

ROME, N.Y. – Rome police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a purse stolen from an elderly woman who was leaving Transfiguration Church on the evening of Sept. 26.
The 83-year-old woman told police she was getting in her car when two teens approached the vehicle and one of them reached in and stole her purse.
Police are searching for four teens who were in that area prior to the theft but have not yet located any suspects.
Police say there were several family heirlooms in the woman’s purse and they are asking for help with finding it.
Residents on Reifert Avenue, Henry Street, West Street and West North Street are asked to check yards, sheds, porches, bushes, garbage cans and other areas for the stolen purse. It is described as a tan shoulder bag with no branding on it. There are two zippers on the top and one on the back.
If anyone finds the purse, police say do not touch it, just call the station at 315-339-7780.