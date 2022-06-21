Rome Police Department establishes new unit to focus on gun, drug crimes

ROME, N.Y. – The Rome Police Department has made dozens of arrests over the past few months after dedicating a new unit to focus primarily on gun and drug crimes.
The Street Crimes Unit (SCU) was established in April and is designed to be proactive in getting guns and narcotics off of city streets. Instead of responding to everyday calls, the SCU works with the Special Investigations Unit to investigate potential gun possession and narcotics-related crimes.
Since its inception, the SCU has made 59 arrests and seized the following during its criminal investigations:
- 2 handguns, one of which was a ghost gun
- 87 grams of methamphetamine
- 30 grams of cocaine
- 11 grams of fentanyl
- 10 grams of MDMA
- 60 Suboxone strips
- $1,700 in cash
The unit also made 28 vehicle and traffic arrests involving aggravated unlicensed operation and executed 21 warrants, four resulting in felony charges of criminal possession of a weapon and one felony criminal possession of a controlled substance charge.