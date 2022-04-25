Rome police find meth, heroin during traffic stop; driver charged

ROME, N.Y. – Rome police arrested a man they say was found with drugs in his car while also driving with a suspended license.
On Saturday, April 23, officers stopped 35-year-old William Zygmunt on West Liberty Street around 8 p.m. for multiple vehicle and traffic violations.
According to police, Zygmunt had drug paraphernalia in plain view and was driving without a valid license, so officers developed cause to search the vehicle.
Police say 50 grams of methamphetamine and 3.5 grams of heroin were found and Zygmunt was arrested.
He was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of narcotics, aggravated unlicensed operation and several traffic violations.