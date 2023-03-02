Rome police find vehicle suspected in hit-and-run on Black River Boulevard; driver still unknown

ROME, N.Y. – On Thursday, Rome police found the vehicle suspected in a hit-and-run on Black River Boulevard the day before that left a man seriously injured.

The silver SUV was spotted on the 800 block of West Liberty Street, however, the identity of the driver is still under investigation.

The hit-and-run happened just after noon on March 1 on the 1600 block of Black River Boulevard near Fastrac.

Police say a man was crossing the boulevard in a crosswalk when he was hit by the SUV. The driver immediately fled the scene and police have been trying to locate the person ever since.

The victim was sent to the hospital for treatment.

Information about the incident or the driver can be reported to the Rome police tip line at 315-339-7744.