 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible which may mix with sleet and freezing
rain briefly. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 10 inches and
ice accumulations of a light glaze possible. Winds could gust as
high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida and Southern Oneida counties.

* WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Rome police find vehicle suspected in hit-and-run on Black River Boulevard; driver still unknown

  • Updated
  • 0
Rome pedestrian hit-and-run suspected vehicle

ROME, N.Y. – On Thursday, Rome police found the vehicle suspected in a hit-and-run on Black River Boulevard the day before that left a man seriously injured.

The silver SUV was spotted on the 800 block of West Liberty Street, however, the identity of the driver is still under investigation.

The hit-and-run happened just after noon on March 1 on the 1600 block of Black River Boulevard near Fastrac.

Pedestrian struck by SUV on Black River Boulevard

Police say a man was crossing the boulevard in a crosswalk when he was hit by the SUV. The driver immediately fled the scene and police have been trying to locate the person ever since.

The victim was sent to the hospital for treatment.

Information about the incident or the driver can be reported to the Rome police tip line at 315-339-7744.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

Tags

Recommended for you