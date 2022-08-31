Rome police make 2 arrests after man walks into Denny's with gun

ROME, N.Y. – Two Rome men were arrested Wednesday after an employee at Denny’s reported seeing a man walk into the restaurant with a gun.
Police were called to Denny’s around 6:20 a.m. after a man came into the restaurant through the back door wearing a mask and carrying a gun. Then, employees saw him leave with another man out the same back door heading toward Walgreens.
Officers searched the area and found two men matching the description of those in the restaurant walking on South James Street. The two were later identified as 37-year-old Sandick Dorvil and 31-year-old Vincent Nelson.
Police say when officers approached, Nelson led officers on a chase down Canal Street. The officers also saw Nelson throw a gun on the roof of a business as he was running. He was eventually taken into custody and the gun was recovered with the help of the Rome Fire Department. Police say the 9mm gun was loaded with six rounds of ammunition.
Dorvil, who was detained on South James Street, was identified as the man who was seen in Denny’s with a gun.
Dorvil is charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm and menacing.
Nelson was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm.
Both men were arraigned and remanded to the Oneida County jail.