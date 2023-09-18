Rome Police Need Help Locating Armed Robbery Suspect

ROME, N.Y. -- The Rome Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying an alleged armed robbery suspect.
According to police, a suspect, who is "described as a black male, wearing a black mask, a black hooded sweatshirt and jeans," entered the West Dominick Street Market with a handgun, demanding money.
"The suspect then left the market, running north on Wunch Avenue," police said.
Those who live in the area are asked to check their home surveillance footage.
If someone has information on the reported robbery, call the Rome Police Department at 315-339-7744 or Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-866-730-8477.
The market is located at 418 West Dominick St.