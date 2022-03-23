Rome police searching for suspect in shots-fired investigation

ROME, N.Y. – Police are searching for a suspect after shots were fired in a Rome neighborhood, damaging an enclosed trailer.
Residents reported hearing two shots in the area of William Street and Shankenberry Avenue around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22.
When officers arrived at the scene, they spoke with a witness who said they saw a white male about 5-feet 10-inches tall who was wearing a black hoodie and carrying a gun.
The suspect allegedly continued walking on Shankenberry Avenue toward Bloomfield Street, which is where the shots were heard. Residents also reported a silver SUV in the area at the time.
No injuries were reported, but officers say a nearby enclosed trailer was damaged by gunfire.
Police are asking residents in that neighborhood to check surveillance video from the time of the incident. Any suspicious activity can be reported to the Rome police tip line at 315-339-7744.