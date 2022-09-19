Rome police searching for vehicles stolen from Rome Health, auto shop

ROME, N.Y. – Rome police are searching for two vehicles stolen from different locations within 24 hours of each other earlier in September.
According to police, a Rome Health marked vehicle was stolen from outside the front entrance of the hospital around 4 p.m. on Sept. 9. The vehicle is a white 2017 Nissan Rogue with “Rome Hospital” on the doors.
Rome police have released a surveillance photo of someone they’d like to speak with regarding the theft.
Police say prior to the theft at Rome Health, a vehicle was also reported stolen from Mike Jr.’s Auto Repair at 1030 E. Dominick St. around 10:20 a.m. on Sept. 8.
The owner told police an unknown person took a black 2007 For F550 flatbed truck from the property. The truck had a GPS tracker, which showed the vehicle was stolen around 3 a.m. and ended up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Police say the truck is still missing and they believe the tracker was removed.
Anyone with information about either case is asked to call the Rome Police Department tip line at 315-339-7744 or Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-866-730-8477.