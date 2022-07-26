Rome police seize 42 grams of methamphetamine following traffic stop; driver charged

ROME, N.Y. – A Rome man is facing charges after police say drugs were found during a traffic stop in south Rome on Monday.
Rome police say 29-year-old Andrew Seifert was pulled over on the 300 block of South Jay Street around 4:40 p.m.
Seifert was found to be driving with a suspended license and when officers searched his vehicle, they found what was later identified as methamphetamine.
Seifert was arrested and transported to the police station where officers found more methamphetamine on him. According to police, a total of about 42 grams of methamphetamine was seized between the vehicle and what was on Seifert during processing.
Seifert was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation, unlicensed operation, failure to obey a traffic control device and criminal possession of a controlled substance. Police say the investigation is ongoing and Seifert may face more charges.