Rome police seize drugs, ghost gun following foot chase with suspect

ROME, N.Y. – A Rome man is facing gun and drug charges after police responded to a dispute that led to a foot chase Friday morning.
Just before 10 a.m., Rome police officers were called to the area of Oakwood Street and Floyd Avenue for a dispute in progress. On the way to the scene, police were provided with a description of the suspect and alerted that he allegedly had a gun in his backpack.
Patrol units and members of the Street Crimes Unit scanned the area and found 21-year-old Zachary Makley and a female walking on Pleasant Avenue.
As the first officer approached Makley, he ran toward Black River Boulevard.
According to RPD, the male who called the police was also chasing Makley and grabbed him, ending the pursuit with the officers.
Police say Makley was found with 4 grams of cocaine, a 9mm ghost gun and an extended magazine with 19 rounds of ammunition.
Makley was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon, harassment, criminal possession of a narcotic drug and criminal possession of a firearm.
Bail was set at $15,000.
Makley was on parole from a previous criminal possession of a weapon charge in July of 2020.