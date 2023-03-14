Rome police: Woman wanted on warrant found with 167 grams of meth during traffic stop

ROME, N.Y. – A woman was arrested in Rome early Tuesday morning after police found methamphetamine during a traffic stop.
Tiffany Morey, 32, was stopped in a Chevy SUV around 2:15 a.m. while on the 300 block of Turin Street.
Police made the stop for traffic violations, but soon learned that Morey had an active bench warrant out for her arrest through Rome City Court, and was driving with a suspended license. Police say she was also found with about 167 grams of methamphetamine.
Morey was arrested and charged with felony criminal possession of a controlled substance as well as aggravated unlicensed operation and other vehicle violations.
She was held to await arraignment in Rome City Court.