...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...In New York, Northern Oneida, Southern Cayuga,
Onondaga, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland,
Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties. In
Pennsylvania, Northern Wayne county.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the evening commute today or the Wednesday morning
commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Steady snow, with periods of heavy snowfall
rates up to 1 to 2 inches per hour are expected this afternoon.
The snow will linger tonight with some lake enhancement into
Wednesday. Gusty northwest winds through Wednesday will create
blowing and drifting snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorist to heed all
travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit
www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic
conditions.

&&

Rome police: Woman wanted on warrant found with 167 grams of meth during traffic stop

  Updated
  • 0
Morey drug arrest

ROME, N.Y. – A woman was arrested in Rome early Tuesday morning after police found methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

Tiffany Morey, 32, was stopped in a Chevy SUV around 2:15 a.m. while on the 300 block of Turin Street.

Police made the stop for traffic violations, but soon learned that Morey had an active bench warrant out for her arrest through Rome City Court, and was driving with a suspended license. Police say she was also found with about 167 grams of methamphetamine.

Morey was arrested and charged with felony criminal possession of a controlled substance as well as aggravated unlicensed operation and other vehicle violations.

She was held to await arraignment in Rome City Court.



