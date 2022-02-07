Rome residents facing animal cruelty charges after 2 dogs found dead in home

ROME, N.Y. – Two Rome residents are facing animal cruelty charges after two dogs were found dead in their home on Benedict Avenue.
On Sunday, Feb. 6, Rome police officers discovered the two deceased animals and notified the CNY SPCA.
According to the CNY SPCA, the two dogs appear to have been dead for some time and no other animals were found in the home.
CNY SPCA investigators arrested Wayne E. Miller and Elaine M. Miller and charged them both with two misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty.
The two were released with appearance tickets.
The dogs were sent for necropsies and the CNY SPCA may press further charges pending those results.