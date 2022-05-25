Rome teen accused of threatening Walmart employee with knife after trying to shoplift

ROME, N.Y. – An 18-year-old is accused of trying to steal from the Rome Walmart Wednesday morning and then threatening an employee with a knife.
According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, De’Ante Jones took merchandise past the registers without paying. Then staff members took the items back. Maciol says Jones left and then went back into the store and pulled a knife on an employee near the checkout counter. He then left the store again.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they stopped Jones who was in his vehicle attempted to leave. Maciol says Jones jumped out of the vehicle but then complied with deputies and was taken into custody.
Jones was charged with menacing and criminal possession of a weapon. He was later released with appearance tickets.