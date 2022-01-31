Rome toddler sent to hospital after eating THC candy; parents charged

ROME, N.Y. – Two Rome parents are facing charges after their toddler ate candy with THC in it and had to go to the hospital.
Rome police responded to the 500 block of East Bloomfield Street on Tuesday, Jan. 25, after someone called 911 and reported a 3-year-old had eaten candy containing THC, which is the active ingredient in cannabis.
The child was taken to Rome Health and later transferred to Upstate Golisano’s Children’s Hospital for further treatment.
The parents, 27-year-old Malik D. Woodruff and 20-year-old Mercedes G. Colangelo, were arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child.
Both were released with appearance tickets.