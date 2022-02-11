Rome woman accused of killing pet fish during domestic dispute

ROME, N.Y. – A Rome woman is charged with animal cruelty after allegedly pouring floor cleaner into a fish tank during a domestic dispute Friday.
The investigation started when authorities were called to a home on South James Street in Rome for a domestic complaint.
Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says 43-year-old Amy Tennant, of Rome, was arguing with her significant other over the pet fish when she got upset and poured the chemicals into the fish tank, killing the fish inside.
Tennant was arrested and charged with one count of animal cruelty.