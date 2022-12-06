Rome woman accused of 'lewd and inappropriate' behavior with 16-year-old boy

ROME, N.Y. – A 25-year-old woman from Rome facing a sexual abuse indictment turned herself in at the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.
Paula Amo is accused of having inappropriate contact with a 16-year-old boy this past July.
The Child Advocacy Center started investigating on July 15 after they were notified about the allegations of sexual abuse.
Investigators say Amo subjected the boy to acts of lewd and inappropriate sexual behavior on July 11 while at a home in Rome.
After the investigation, the case was turned over to a grand jury and Amo was indicted in November on one count of first-degree sexual abuse. A warrant for her arrest was issued on Nov. 30.
After turning herself in, Amo was released on her own recognizance.
The boy has been offered services through the CAC and an order of protection has been requested on his behalf.