Rome woman admits to shooting and killing her mother with long gun in February 2022

ROME, N.Y. – The Rome woman accused of shooting and killing her mother with a long gun in February 2022 pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Oneida County Court on Tuesday.
Paleigh Iannarilli fatally shot her mother, 43-year-old Theresa Nielsen, at her home on Milton Avenue on Feb. 7, 2022.
She was arrested at the scene and later charged with murder.
In March of 2022, she was found mentally fit to stand trial and pleaded not guilty.
Then in April, she had a psychiatric examination and the doctors determined she was not competent to proceed with a trial. She was placed in a treatment facility until medical professionals determined she could move forward.
On Tuesday, Iannarilli returned to court and pleaded guilty to the murder charge.
Oneida County District Attorney Scott McNamara says she is expected to be sentenced to 20 years to life in prison at her next court date on April 26.