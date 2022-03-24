Rome woman arrested after 2 guns seized during traffic stop

ROME, N.Y. – Rome police arrested a 30-year-old woman after finding two guns during a traffic stop Wednesday night.
After stopping a vehicle on the 200 block of Floyd Avenue around 7:45 p.m., officers saw a shotgun on the floor of the backseat in plain view.
For safety reasons, the two occupants were removed from the vehicle.
During a pat frisk, Lindsay Hoffmeister was found with a 9mm Ruger handgun and two loaded magazines.
Both the handgun and shotgun were seized, and Hoffmeister was arrested. She was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, issued an appearance ticket and released.
The driver of the vehicle, 30-year-old David Pasqualetti, was ticketed for failing to stop at a red light and released at the scene.