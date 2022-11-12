Rome woman arrested following October assault investigation

UTICA, N.Y.-- Utica police have made an arrest in connection with an assault that was reported last month.
Brianna Young, 33, of Rome was charged with second-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon after police say she struck a woman in the head with a baseball bat on the 1500 block of Steuben Street on Oct. 22.
According to police, the victim was attempting to break up a fight that involved one of Young's relatives.
When investigating Young as a suspect in the assault, they discovered she was already on parole. With the help of the New York State Board of Parole, Young was located and arrested on Friday by the Oneida County Sheriff's Office.
The victim was transported to St. Elizabeth's hospital where she received several staples to close a head wound.