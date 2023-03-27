Rome woman charged after 3 toddlers found outside by themselves

ROME, N.Y. – A Rome mother is facing charges after three toddlers were found outside alone last week.
According to Rome police, an officer went to the 200 block of Lynch Street on Friday, March 24, around 10 a.m. after receiving an anonymous tip about children out in the street unattended.
The officer arrived to find two 1-year-olds and a 2-year-old outside on the stairs of a porch without an adult with them. The children were not dressed for the weather, with one of the toddlers wearing only a diaper.
The officer ushered the children onto the porch and started knocking and yelling for someone to come to the door. A postal worker arrived to deliver the mail and also tried shouting for someone to answer the door.
Eventually, 28-year-old Samantha Powell opened the door with another child in tow.
Powell told police she did not know the children had left the house.
Police say one of the toddlers was Powell’s, as well as the child who was with her when she answered the door.
Following the investigation, Powell was charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
She was released with an appearance ticket and is due back in court at a later date.
Anyone with further information about this case can reach out to the Rome police tip line at 315-339-7744.