Rome woman charged in mother's murder found not competent to stand trial

UTICA, N.Y. – The Rome woman accused of murdering her mother in February was deemed not competent to stand trial on Tuesday.
Paleigh Iannarilli is accused of fatally shooting her mother, Theresa Nilsen, with a long gun during an argument at her Milton Avenue home on Feb. 7.
Iannarilli was arrested at the scene and charged with second-degree murder.
During her last court appearance in March, Iannarilli was found fit to stand trial, and pleaded not guilty to the charges.
However, following a psychiatric examination, the doctors who evaluated Iannarilli unanimously say she is not competent to proceed.
The results were not challenged by the prosecution or the defense.
Iannarilli was turned over to the state Office of Mental Health where she will be placed in a treatment facility until she is deemed competent to move forward.
The judge set a new court date for one year from Tuesday to check in on the case unless Iannarilli’s status changes sooner.