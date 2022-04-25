Rome woman charged with DWI after hitting police patrol vehicle

ROME, N.Y. – A Rome woman is charged with driving while intoxicated after police say she hit the side mirror on a patrol vehicle.
On Friday, April 22, police were called to the 300 block of Ann Street around 11:20 p.m. for a reported dispute.
At the scene, a woman who was not involved in the incident tried to drive around a police vehicle and hit the passenger side mirror.
Officers at the scene said the woman, 41-year-old Carol Y. Collins, showed signs of impaired driving. Following the investigation, she was arrested and charged with DWI. Police say her blood alcohol level was .16%.
Collins was released with an appearance ticket.