Rome woman facing grand larceny charge in stolen credit card investigation

ROME, N.Y. – A Rome woman was arrested Thursday for allegedly activating and using a credit card that belonged to someone else.
The person whose name was on the card filed a complaint with the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office on April 4.
Following the investigation, 57-year-old Gina Grenier was arrested and charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony.
The sheriff did not say how much the suspect allegedly spent using the card, but a charge of fourth-degree grand larceny is typically used when someone is accused of stealing something by extortion.
Grenier was processed at the Law Enforcement Building and released with an appearance ticket. She is due back in court at a later date.