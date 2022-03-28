Rome woman gets DWI ticket following Dominick Street crash

ROME, N.Y. – A Rome woman received a DWI ticket following a crash on West Dominick Street Saturday night.
Rome police say 54-year-old Vonna L. Washburn was heading west around 9:30 p.m. when she hit an empty vehicle parked on the side of the road near North Charles Street. The impact caused the parked vehicle to flip on its side.
Washburn was taken to Rome Health to be evaluated.
Police say Washburn refused to take a chemical test but was ticketed for driving while intoxicated.
She was released and is expected to return to court at a later date.
Police ask anyone with further information about this incident to call the RPD tip line at 315-339-7744.