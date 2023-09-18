RPD: Police Looking for Information in Shots Fired Event on N. James Street

ROME, N.Y. -- If you have information on the shots-fired event on Sept. 17 in Rome, you're asked to contact police.
The Sunday event happened at 12:07 a.m. on the 400 block of North James Street.
"The investigation shows an exchange of gunfire between two suspects in the area," the Rome Police Department said.
Several spent shell casings were found in the area.
"No injuries were reported; however, vehicles parked nearby sustained damage," RPD stated.
Residents in the area are asked to check home surveillance footage.
If you have information, contact the Rome Police Department at 315-339-7744 or Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-866-730-8477.