RPD seeking public's help in arson investigation at Liberty Gardens

ROME, N.Y. – Rome police are looking for information in an arson investigation stemming from an incident at Liberty Gardens on North Levitt Street earlier this month.
According to police, a male threw a homemade "Molotov cocktail" bomb at one of the apartments in the 700 building around 3:40 a.m. on June 11.
The incident was captured on video, which was posted on the RPD Facebook on Thursday.
There were char marks left on the concrete and building posts after the explosion. An air conditioner was also damaged.
According to police, no one was inside the targeted apartment but there were residents in some of the neighboring units. No injuries were reported.
Police say the suspect is a tall male who was dressed in all black.
Anyone with information to contact police at 315-339-7780 or leave an anonymous tip with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-866-730-8477.