Sauquoit man indicted on multiple sex abuse charges

HERKIMER, N.Y. – A Sauquoit man is accused of sexually abusing a girl under the age of 13 for several years.
New York State Police arrested 30-year-old Anthony Bonanza on March 15 following an indictment by a grand jury in Herkimer County.
Police say the investigation started in May of 2021 when the victim reported the alleged abuse to someone at school. Child Protective Services and the Herkimer County Child Advocacy Center also assisted with the investigation.
Bonanza is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree criminal sexual act, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
He is being held at Herkimer County Correctional Facility in lieu of $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond.