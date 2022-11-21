Sauquoit man sentenced to 29 years in prison for sexually abusing young girl over course of 2 years

A Sauquoit man convicted of sexually abusing a girl under 11 years old in Herkimer County was sentenced to 29 years in prison on Monday.
Anthony Bonanza was arrested in March following a grand jury indictment. In October, Bonanza was convicted of first-degree rape, criminal sexual act, two counts of sexual abuse and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
The abuse happened from 2015 to 2017.
The investigation started in the spring after the victim reported the abuse to someone at her school.