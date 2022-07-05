Schenevus man accused of performing lewd act in front of children

WESTFORD, N.Y. – A 46-year-old man is accused of performing a lewd act in front of children in the town of Westford, according to the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities started investigating after allegations were made against Seth Wolle, of Schenevus.
Following the investigation, Wolle was arrested on July 5 and charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
He was remanded to the Otsego County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.
The sheriff’s office says an order of protection was also requested on the family’s behalf.