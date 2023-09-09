School District Security Officer Shot at Proctor High School Football Game

UTICA, N.Y. -- Utica Police are aware of a video circulating on social media of the shooting at Proctor High School's first football home game on Saturday afternoon.
It shows a school district security guard trying to break up a fight outside the game in a school parking lot off of Tilden Avenue.
"Shots rang out, and there was a Utica City School District employee, security officer, that was shot in the back of the head," says Utica Police Chief Mark Williams.
Worried parents, whose children called them from the game, rushed to the school to pick them up.
There, they found an endless line of police cars.
There were four Utica Police officers and eight district security guards working the game.
Police and the district credit the security staff with keeping a horrific situation from becoming an even bigger tragedy.
"Late in the fourth quarter, security staff at the Armory Drive entrance stopped a group of males. They were trying to enter the game. They suspected that something wasn't right with this group, and they refused to let them in the stadium," said Williams.
Chief Williams didn't have the full details on what it was about the group that made security deny them entry.
Utica's new interim school superintendent was at the game.
"School safety is paramount. There is no tolerance for weapons on school property. The district will be working with the UPD to identify anyone involved," said Superintendent Dr. Kathleen Davis.
Utica Mayor, Robert Palmieri, assured the city every effort will be made to find the shooter.
There were metal detectors at the game. The shooting happened before that point of entry.
"They have to pass through the first gate, then they get metal detected before they enter the field. So, we are also going to be relooking at that, as well," says Dr. Davis.
There will be no school activities on school property Sunday or after school on Monday.
The district will communicate further with parents on Sunday and Monday.
The school district, with input from police, is still deciding the fate of future home games and on-campus activities.
Utica Police have not yet found the weapon used in the shooting or identified a suspect.
They're asking anyone who can identify anyone involved in the fight to call Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-866-730-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.
Utica's police chief explains how prosecution of the suspect will likely proceed if they're a minor.
"In a lot of cases, what ends up happening is the case gets remanded back to family court, and we just don't see the consequences an adult would face," says Chief Williams.
The security guard who was shot trying to break up the fight is in critical but stable condition at St. Elizabeth Medical Center—being hailed, along with his co-workers, as a hero.
"The actions of these security officers were heroic, and our thoughts and prayers are with that security officer and his family," said Chief Williams.