Schuyler robbery suspect in court

The Utica teen accused of going into two Schuyler businesses last month was in town of German Flatts court today.
Noah Nichols is accused of going into McGill's Tavern and Grill and Juliano's Greenhouse.
The owner of McGill's says he and another employee wrestled with Nichols, ultimately getting the gun from him. The owner also says Nichols stole $200. Today, the teen faced additional charges.
"The defendant was arraigned on four new charges today: two new Robbery 1st charges, two new Attempted Robbery 1st charges, for the same incident, just a different subdivision of the robbery statute," says Herkimer County District Attorney, Jeffrey Carpenter.
Nichols is in custody; his bail remains at $150,000, $250,000 bond.