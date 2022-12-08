Science in the spotlight, focus on forensics during day 4 of Westcott murder trial

UTICA, N.Y. -- Science was in the spotlight, with a focus on forensics, as scientists with the New York State Police lab, in Albany, testified during day four of Matthew Westcott's murder trial.
A state police investigator, who photographed victim James Westcott's autopsy, testified it was there that she learned James suffered head wounds not consistent with a gunshot wound, but, rather, caused by a sharp object.
An amended search warrant led the investigator back to the Westcott home, in Taberg, where Matthew Westcott is accused of shooting and killing his brother, James, in September of last year.
At the home, the investigator retrieved a knife from under defendant, Matthew Westcott's bed, which she had seen during a prior search, but did not secure. She said the knife had what appeared to be blood and hair on it. A forensic scientist with the State Police lab, in Albany, testified that a knife she analyzed in this case tested positive for the presence of blood.
Michael Westcott, brother of the defendant and victim in this case, did not make it to the witness stand today. Jurors will likely hear from him on Friday.
He originally said he stabbed his brother after he was shot, but the district attorney wound up dropping assault and attempted murder charges against him, saying the only evidence of this was his statement. Michael Westcott was then charged with making a punishable false statement, and agreed to testify against his brother. Michael Westcott and the medical examiner who performed the autopsy on James Westcott, are expected to take the stand Friday.