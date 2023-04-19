Second arrest made in attempted robbery at Rome convenience store

ROME, N.Y. – Rome police have arrested the second suspect in an attempted robbery at Bil’s Variety this past October.

The suspect is 17 years old, so his name will not be released. He is charged with attempted robbery and attempted assault.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested in this case in March and charged with attempted robbery. His name also wasn’t released due to his age.

The attempted robbery happened on Oct. 22 around 8:30 p.m. According to police, two males went into the convenience store with a hunting rifle and demanded money. Shots were fired and the two suspects ran away down West Thomas Street. No one was hurt.

Police say it’s possible more charges will be filed in this case.