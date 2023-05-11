Second inmate charged with trying to escape custody outside Utica City Court

UTICA, N.Y. – Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says a second Oneida County jail inmate has been charged after he and another inmate ran from officers outside Utica City Court on Wednesday.
Around 12:30 p.m., 40-year-old Mitchell Clark was caught on video running into traffic on Oriskany Street West after escaping custody. He was apprehended while trying to get into an occupied SUV.
Maciol says before Clark took off, 35-year-old Kristopher Spain also tried to run from officers, but only made it about 10 feet before he was restrained.
Spain was charged on Thursday with third-degree escape, a class A misdemeanor.
Spain had been booked at the jail on Tuesday on assault, criminal contempt and trespassing charges.
Clark was also charged with escape after the incident.