Second man convicted in Utica barbershop murder receives maximum sentence

UTICA, N.Y. – The second man convicted of murder in a barbershop shooting in Utica in 2021 was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison on Tuesday.
Hakim Muhammad and his co-defendant, Jaleak Scarborough, were both found guilty of second-degree murder in April for the death of Lemeke Pittman. Scarborough received the same sentence while in court on Monday.
Lemeke’s mother, Lisa Pittman, gave a victim impact statement during both sentencing hearings, speaking directly to the defendants.
“You took my son three days before Mother's Day. Mother's Day doesn't mean nothing to me. It means nothing to me,” Lisa said to Muhammad on Tuesday.
While the judge was speaking during the sentencing, Muhammad said “you done?” The judge said, “No I’m not done and you’ll stand there until I am done.” He then handed down the maximum sentence.