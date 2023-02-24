Second suspect charged in assault on Norwich police officer

SHERBURNE, N.Y. – A second suspect has been arrested and charged in the assault of a Norwich police officer.

Hayes Cutting Jr. was arrested Wednesday after allegedly hitting a police officer with his car in the parking lot of a Stewart’s Shops the night of Feb. 20. Police say it happened when the officer approached Cutting’s car to speak with his passenger, 28-year-old Jesse Dann, of Norwich, who had a warrant out for his arrest. Cutting accelerated as police walked up to the vehicle, injuring an officer’s foot and leg in the process.

Following a tip, authorities ended up in Oneonta, where they found Cutting hiding in the ceiling of a building. He was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, tampering with physical evidence, unlawfully fleeing a police officer and resisting arrest.

The following day on Feb. 23, Dann was found at a residence on Knapp Street in the village of Sherburne.

He was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, resisting arrest and tampering with physical evidence.

Dann was arraigned and remanded to the Chenango County Correctional Facility on $50,000 cash bail.