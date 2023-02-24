 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Second suspect charged in assault on Norwich police officer

  • Updated
  • 0

A second arrest was made after a Norwich police officer was hit with a car on Feb. 20, 2023.

SHERBURNE, N.Y. – A second suspect has been arrested and charged in the assault of a Norwich police officer.

Hayes Cutting Jr. was arrested Wednesday after allegedly hitting a police officer with his car in the parking lot of a Stewart’s Shops the night of Feb. 20. Police say it happened when the officer approached Cutting’s car to speak with his passenger, 28-year-old Jesse Dann, of Norwich, who had a warrant out for his arrest. Cutting accelerated as police walked up to the vehicle, injuring an officer’s foot and leg in the process.

Following a tip, authorities ended up in Oneonta, where they found Cutting hiding in the ceiling of a building. He was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, tampering with physical evidence, unlawfully fleeing a police officer and resisting arrest.

The following day on Feb. 23, Dann was found at a residence on Knapp Street in the village of Sherburne.

He was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, resisting arrest and tampering with physical evidence.

Dann was arraigned and remanded to the Chenango County Correctional Facility on $50,000 cash bail.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

Tags

Recommended for you