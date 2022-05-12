Several dozen handmade weapons found at Mohawk Correctional Facility

ROME, N.Y. -- Some searches of inmate dorms in state prison are uneventful. Others uncover the unexpected.
“Officer started searching his dorm, found a handful of weapons, which prompted to search the entire more dorms, entire buildings..." said NYSCOPBA Region 2 Vice President Bryan Hluska. "We're up to approximately 65 weapons found and counting 'cause they're still searching."
Many of the weapons were found in common areas of Mohawk Correctional Facility in Rome. Hiding in plain sight.
“Like the bathrooms, the day room, the TV room, that's where they hide these weapons," said Hluska.
Non-traditional, hand-made weapons.
“Anything from a piece of metal filed down. We found ceramic razor blades melted into pen caps, screws melted into pen caps. Can lids folded over. They take plexiglass, they'll find plexiglass, you know cuz of Covid there's plexiglass," says Hluska.
Hluska doesn't know what, if anything, the inmates were planning. He does know one thing, "What I can tell you is it's a direct correlation to HALT. Little to no consequences, the inmate population's emboldened," says Hluska.
'HALT', or Humane Alternatives to Solitary Confinement, was passed last year and implemented last month. It limits time in special housing to 15 days for all inmates, and eliminates it for special populations, including 21 and younger and 55 and older.
“So that gives the opportunity for the gangs in the prisons to target these and use these individuals that get zero box time to carry out their deeds," says Hluska.
The corrections officers union wants HALT repealed. They're still looking for weapons at Mohawk.