Sexual abuse arrest made in Utica following months-long investigation

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is under arrest after allegedly sexually abusing two girls under 17 years old over the course of three years.
The investigation started in March of 2022 after allegations were made against 31-year-old Tyreek D. James.
James is accused of sexually abusing the teen girls from 2018 to 2021.
Following the state police investigation, the case was turned over to the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office and presented to a grand jury in December 2022.
James was subsequently indicted on three counts of varying degrees of sexual abuse and criminal sexual act. With the help of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office’s Warrants Unit, James was arrested on Jan. 11.
State police were also assisted by the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center.