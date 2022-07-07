Sheriff: Forestport man caught on camera breaking into home on White Lake

FORESTPORT, N.Y. – A Forestport man was arrested after Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says he was caught on camera breaking into a home on White Lake over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
According to Maciol, 34-year-old Michael O’Donnell broke into a home on White Lake around 1:30 a.m. on July 3 as the homeowners were asleep inside. O’Donnell allegedly stole several items and left the residence.
Maciol says an image captured by a security camera at the home helped identify O’Donnell, who was later arrested and charged with second-degree burglary.
According to the sheriff's office, O'Donnell and the homeowners were not acquainted.
O’Donnell was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 2.