Sheriff: Man charged after accidentally putting cocaine in security bin at Oneida County Office Building

Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says a man was found with cocaine at the Oneida County Office Building.

UTICA, N.Y. – Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says a Utica man was arrested on Thursday after he accidentally put cocaine into a bin at the Oneida County Office Building security checkpoint.

According to Maciol, 50-year-old Nickie Woods put his property in a bin at the checkpoint, which included a tied-off baggie containing a white powder. Maciol says Woods tried to quickly pick it up and hide it, but deputies were able to get it back from him.

Once tested, the powder was confirmed to be cocaine.

Woods was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and released with an appearance ticket.

