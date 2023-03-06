Sheriff: New Hartford man points gun at another driver who turns out to be undercover investigator

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – A New Hartford man was arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at an undercover Oneida County Sheriff’s Office investigator while driving in Utica Monday afternoon.
According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, 21-year-old Jayden Angleton pointed the loaded gun at the investigator while they were both heading west on Burrstone Road.
The investigator, who was in an unmarked sheriff's vehicle, followed Angleton and initiated a traffic stop on State Route 12.
Maciol says Angleton threw the gun out of his window before he stopped for the investigator. The gun was found a short distance away and seized.
The sheriff’s office confirmed that Angleton does not have a state pistol permit and was in illegal possession of the 10 mm Glock.
Angleton was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm and menacing.