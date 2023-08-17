Sheriff’s Office: Utica Man Arrested for Sexual Contact with Child

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Oneida County Sheriff's Office arrested a Utica man for having sexual contact with an underage female child.

The investigation began at the beginning of this year on January 15.

That was when the Whitesboro Police Department received a report of an adult male who had sexual contact with the victim.

An investigation revealed that Hector Negron, 34, had sexual contact with a child under the age of 11 on two occasions in Oct. 2021, deputies said.

After this investigation, officials said that there was an "attempted to locate Negron, but was unable to as he was believed to have fled the area,"

"The case was turned over to the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office for Grand Jury consideration. On Aug. 3, 2023, Negron had returned to the area and was located by the Whitesboro Police at a residence in Whitesboro and arrested after a foot chase on charges stemming from a separate incident. Negron was arraigned with bail and incarcerated at the Oneida County Correctional Facility," deputies said.

Yesterday, on Aug. 16, the case was brought before the Oneida County Grand Jury, and Negron was indicted on two counts of sexual abuse, two counts of promoting a sexual performance of a child, two counts of possessing a sexual performance of a child and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

"Negron was arraigned on Aug. 17, 2023, at Oneida County Court and was remanded back to the Oneida County Jail, held on $20,000 bail," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.