Sheriff: Unruly man arrested after blocking traffic, resisting arrest in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – A Rome man is facing charges after authorities say he obstructed traffic, punched a sheriff’s vehicle and then tried to resist arrest.
According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, 25-year-old John Rathbun was acting unruly and getting in the way of traffic on Ridge Street in Rome just after noon on Wednesday.
Maciol says Rathbun also came up to an unmarked Oneida County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and punched the driver’s side window.
Rathbun ran from the area but was later found on South George Street.
As deputies tried to arrest him, Rathbun started to scream obscenities while acting in a threatening manner. He tried to run but Maciol says he was ultimately taken into custody.
Rathbun was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
He was later released with an appearance ticket.