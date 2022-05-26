Sheriff: Utica man convicted of murder assaults corrections officer at Oneida County jail

ORISKANY, N.Y. – The man sentenced in a Utica barbershop murder on Tuesday assaulted a corrections officer at the Oneida County jail the following day, according to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol.
A judge sentenced 20-year-old Hakim Muhammad to 25 years to life in prison for the 2021 murder of Lemeke Pittman in Oneida County Court on Tuesday.
RELATED: Second man convicted in Utica barbershop murder receives maximum sentence
On Wednesday, Maciol says Muhammad punched an officer several times in the face and head. The officer was taken to the hospital to be treated and later released.
Maciol says the assault is being investigated and no further details will be released at this time.