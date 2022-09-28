Sheriff: Woman charged with animal cruelty in Otsego County was offered help for months prior to arrest

BUTTERNUTS, N.Y. – The Otsego County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the woman accused of severely neglecting more than 20 farm animals in the town of Butternuts.
Katherina Cassata, 42, is facing nine counts of animal cruelty under New York’s agriculture and markets law.
The investigation started when the sheriff’s office received reports of maltreated animals at a farm on Highway 4. According to the sheriff, Cassata was offered assistance by multiple agencies, including the Susquehanna SPCA, over the course of several months.
However, on Sept. 12, the sheriff’s office was notified of a dead alpaca on the property. A search warrant was then issued and on Sept. 16, the SQSPCA helped the sheriff’s office rescue 19 horses, two pigs, a llama, a donkey and a cat from the farm. The dead alpaca was also located.
All of the animals were evaluated by two different veterinarians and Cassata was arrested and charged on Sept. 20 based on their findings.
The animals were turned over to the SQSPCA for further care.