Sheriff's Office: Inmate Violates Order of Protection by Mailing Letter

TOWN OF MIDDLEFIELD, N.Y. -- An inmate at Otsego County Correctional Facility was arrested and returned to the Correctional Facility for violating an order of protection.
An investigation by the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office revealed that 30-year-old Eli W. Stapleton of Oneonta mailed a letter to the residence of protected parties "in which he was prohibited in having contact with," officials said.
"The defendant was arrested on the incident charges and returned to the Otsego County Correctional Facility to await Centralized Arraignment," deputies said.
Stapleton's charges include criminal contempt in the 1st and 2nd degrees.