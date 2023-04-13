Shots fired at Rick's Place in Utica; man charged

UTICA, N.Y. – A man was charged with illegal gun possession in Utica after shots were fired at Rick’s Place on Mohawk Street Wednesday night around 9 p.m.
The caller told police the building was hit and provided a description of the suspect.
The investigation led police to the 700 block of Lansing Street where the suspect was allegedly shooting outside of a white house.
When police arrived, they saw several spent shell casings on the sidewalk.
They found the suspect in the back of the house and took him into custody. They also received permission to search the suspect’s home, where they found a loaded .40 caliber handgun. Police say the bullets matched the casings outside on the sidewalk.
During the investigation, police also found that Rick’s Place and several parked cars outside the bar were struck by gunfire.
Tyrell Williams, 37, was ultimately arrested and charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm and reckless endangerment.