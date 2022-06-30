Shots fired in North Utica Taco Bell parking lot; police investigating

UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Utica police say one person was injured – but not by gunfire – when shots were fired outside the Taco Bell in North Utica Thursday afternoon.
The investigation started when a patrol officer heard gunshots in the vicinity around 1:30 p.m. He saw a vehicle leaving the parking lot and followed it until additional units could be called in to assist.
The vehicle was stopped on Route 49 in Marcy and the officer saw a male passenger inside was bleeding heavily from his hand. Police say the wound is believed to be caused by broken glass, not a gunshot.
Police have determined the chain of events started when the driver of the vehicle was arguing with someone in another vehicle outside the Taco Bell. The argument escalated and somebody in the other vehicle pulled out a gun and started shooting at the victim.
While no one was hit, the glass from a broken window appears to have caused the hand injury.
Investigators taped off the Taco Bell parking lot to investigate and the restaurant closed temporarily.
At the scene, police found several spent shell casings, broken glass and an uninvolved vehicle that had been struck by several bullets.
Police are still investigating and asking that anyone with information call investigators at 315-223-3556 or leave an anonymous tip with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-866-730-8477.